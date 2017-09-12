Everybody’s buzzing — land your iPhone 8 now — for FREE!

With just a matter of hours until Apple’s massive September launch event, it’s already clear that this is an iPhone announcement like few others. Rumors have been running rampant for months, with leaks projecting a new iPhone 8 that’ll bring some of the biggest game-changing advancements and design modifications in iPhone history.

Who wants to be on the outside of that? Not us… and we want to make sure you aren’t either if you win our iPhone 8 giveaway contest from TNW Deals.

In case you’ve been living under a rock for the past few months, you’ve likely already heard about some of the massive changes we’re expecting from the iPhone 8.

In addition to the much-discussed removal of the home button, the new iPhone is going to hit with some impressive new features, including an infrared face-identifying unlock system that’ll even work in the dark, a higher resolution display, a smaller, slimmer body than the iPhone 7 and even wireless charging.

Of course, technological advancement doesn’t come cheap — and with an expected price tag around $1,000, you can save yourself some serious money by just going to the contest page and signing up. Your name will be automatically entered into the drawing and could be the randomly selected winner who scores this uber prize.

You can also increase your odds with more entries by getting a friend or family member (21 or older) to enter as well. Just follow the “Additional Entry” instructions on the contest page.

Enter to win right now from TNW Deals — registration ends Oct. 18.

Get this deal