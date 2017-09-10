Lead and succeed with projects done the Agile way—learn how for only $39

You may never encounter terms like sprint-mapping or innovation accounting or chickens in your day to day life (okay… maybe chickens). But if you’re versed in the popular programming development-centered Agile project management framework known as Scrum, you may know those terms like the back of your hand.

Agile is one of the most widely-used and widely-respected engineering and IT product management systems around. With training from the Agile Project Management Training course ($39, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals), you’ll be ready to break into the ranks of one of the most quickly-expanding job markets in the business world.

Your training runs over 10 comprehensive modules, defining the terms, principles, and methods used in Agile and Scrum to establish timelines, put together and direct product teams, and pave the way to finishing your project under Agile guidelines.

The instruction will take you through some valuable case studies as well as lay out how you can transition your company’s project team into a functioning Agile workplace, even if your project has nothing to do with software development.

And this isn’t just a boring, monotonous lecture series. Your training is led with visual demonstrations and multimedia presentations, tests and quizzes to gauge your retention, and online discussion groups with other students to make sure you’re really getting the most out of your course.

This Agile training package usually costs nearly $1,300, but you can add this top-flight project management skill set right now for just $39 before the deal expires.

