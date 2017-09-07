File sharing made simple with Droplr for just $39.99

With file sharing happening almost every day in both professional and personal realms, it’s about time the process of sharing files became as simple as rising demand requires. We’ve all used Dropbox before, yet for all its pluses it’s still a little cumbersome, not to mention that it leaves you at the mercy of whether your recipient has any room left in their Dropbox account or not.

Droplr is working off a new, more streamlined approach to file sharing, and you can jump into that new world with a four-year subscription (good for up to three users) for just $39.99 (90 percent off) from TNW Deals.

We said it was simple, so let’s walk you through just how simple it is.

After you install the program, you’ll have the Droplr icon on your desktop. Just click and drag a file onto that icon and BAM – it’s filed and ready for the rest of your group to read, edit, whatever.

Open the program and you’ll find all the options available to add to or change the file. Add or edit text, draw on it, screen cap it and doodle notes or sort it into special boards that can include only yourself, everyone in your group, or any configuration you want.

With Droplr, you can even capture video playing on your device, then add it to your project as a full video or a GIF.

All your files are carefully curated in your account. There’s even a self-destruct function that allows you to set your file to blink into oblivion whenever you want.

Droplr cuts out all the tedious steps and just leaves the easy functionality that file sharing was meant to be. Get yourself (and your friends) on Droplr for only $39.99 with this limited-time offer.

