Get a top-flight IT education in one package — for under $50

There’s no shame in feeling like your career is in a bit of a rut. The only problem comes from not doing anything about it.

If your career (or your preferred career) is in the IT realm, you can launch yourself in all kinds of exciting new directions by tearing into this Comprehensive IT Career Kickstarter bundle ($49, over 90 percent off) from TNW Deals.

This package is essentially a tech grad school program in a box. It pulls together 11 different IT certification-level courses, issued by three of the most respected names in technology training: CompTIA, Microsoft, and Cisco. Armed with proven skill sets endorsed by these authoritative sources, you’ll be in a position to jump into virtually any new IT career field you’d like to tackle.

Your courses include six from CompTIA, covering everything from basic IT hardware and software configuration, assembling a network infrastructure, administrating cloud-based technologies, system and network security measures, and even fundamental project management.

The training then shifts to a trio of Microsoft certifications, all centered around installing, configuring, administrating and maintaining a high-end Microsoft server operation.

Finally, your last pair of courses dig into putting together a network utilizing Cisco devices, a heavily-used gold standard in business networking options.

With the weight of CompTIA, Microsoft, and Cisco training at your back, this package (valued at nearly $3,300) is all the training firepower you need to break into that next level of IT jobs. Get it now for only $49 while this offer lasts.

