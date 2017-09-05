Learn iOS 11 app building plus more — and pay what you want

The excitement is building for the unveiling of Apple’s newest operating system, iOS 11. We’ll likely hear more about the actual rollout date during the company’s expected iPhone announcement later this month, but until then, the public beta continues to build enthusiasm and get app developers thinking about what’s possible under the new OS.

You can get that understanding of Apple’s latest and greatest platform now — even if you’ve never created anything for the web before. With the tools in the Complete iOS 11 Developer Bundle, you’ll not only know how to use all the coolest new additions and features, you’ll also gain that knowledge by paying any price you want to pay.

By paying any price at all, you’ll instantly gain access to The Complete iOS 11 Developer: Starter Edition. It’s truth in advertising — a course geared toward giving the complete programming novice a background in how to build apps for the iPhone or iPad with Xcode 9 and Swift 4.

But while learning the terminology and procedures is important (you’ll even build an astronomy torch app and a temperature converter while you’re at it), it isn’t the whole story. So by matching the average price paid by other students, you’ll get three more courses to further your iOS 11 skills.

In The Complete iOS 11 Developer: Bronze Edition, you’ll apply your skills to another 9 hours of instruction, this time exploring more aspects of graphic design, coding and simple animation as you build a calculator app and an infinite scrolling app list of Greek Gods.

With the Silver Edition, you’ll progress to more advanced Apple framework techniques as you construct an Apple maps GPS location tracker app and weather apps constructed to pull live, updated information from the web.

Finally, your app abilities will be pushed to the limit with the Gold Edition, where you’ll use tactics like cloud-based databases, Google Firebase and Clone Whatsapp to create top-flight apps ready to launch in Apple’s App Store.

It’s a nearly $600 value that you can get for a whole lot less. Grab this limited time package offer before it expires.

