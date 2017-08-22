Train as a web security pro with hacker training for under $20

We’ve all had the super-spy fantasy, imagining we’re jet-setting through exotic locales, engaging in international adventures and intrigue with the fate of the world at stake. Well, hate to break it to ya, but the old-school days of James Bond-style espionage are mostly over.

However, the spy wars still rage hot and heavy in the digital realm, where hackers and security pros battle back and forth, step for step to exploit or defend the vital information saved on business and personal networks everywhere.

You’ll know how to fight that fight with the training in the Complete White Hat Hacking and Penetration Testing Bundle, on sale right now for just $19 (over 90 percent off) from TNW Deals.

This package serves up five courses covering more than 16 hours of material, each arming you with critical knowledge to land a high-paying job as a tech security specialist. Your training will cover hacking tools, methods and techniques (Network Penetration Tester), cloud-based tech security (Basics of VMWare vSphere and ESXi Virtualization Software), Cisco network mastery (Introduction to Cisco Packet Tracer Network Simulator), web hosting protections (Set Up Your Own Web Hosting Environment) and even how to turn this learning into a six-figure career (How to Build a $120,000 per Year Career as a Web Penetration Tester).

This training series retails for almost $900, but by taking advantage of this deal while it lasts, you can get it all for under $20.

Get this deal

Read next: Wikileaks' Julian Assange🔹 is upset the media says he lives in a basement