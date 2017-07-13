Take pictures like a pro without paying pro training prices — just $34

Just like murals and painting before it, photography is art. And just like the paints, brushes and assorted canvasses of old, photographers now have to be intimately aware of the materials they’re working with in their creations to craft their best work. Mastering those tools in the digital age has changed, which is why you can get a leg up on all the technological advancements in picture-taking with the Learn to Become a Master Photographer 2017 learning bundle.

It's available now from TNW Deals.

Unlike more pretentious instruction, this package is geared with a 2017 audience in mind. In fact, your coursework even includes an entire section on iPhone Selfie Portrait Photography, because if you can’t shoot a cool selfie on your phone, why even take pictures?

But your training goes well beyond one-handed iPhone pics. You’ll work through conceptual ideas to help you put together the best looking pictures possible with courses focused on image composition (Creative Photography Composition Masterclass 2017), landscape shooting (Landscape Photography) and even the tricks of snapping in evening hours (Night Photography).

With Adobe Photoshop in use as the industry standard for image enhancement, you’ll also get two courses focused on all the tools found in that powerful software package (Professional Retouching Course in Photoshop and Mastering Advanced Color Grading in Photoshop).

You’ll even find courses aimed at helping you turn your burgeoning photography skills into a thriving profession (Home Based Photography Studio Business and Learn To Use Your DSLR Camera Like A Professional Photographer).

Expert-led training on photography's finer points is usually quite costly.

