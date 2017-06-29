Full protection and lightning-fast speeds with PureVPN — at just $80 for life

VPN shoppers can find it difficult to pick apart which features matter when searching for a reliable VPN provider. But among all the bells and whistles, two factors should be of primary concern when searching for the perfect VPN: rock-solid privacy guarantees and fast, dependable service.

PureVPN packs both of those tentpole elements into their world-class VPN offerings, a lifetime subscription package you can pick up right now for only $79.99 from TNW Deals with coupon code “PUREVPN10” for a limited time.

To alleviate any fears, the infinitely reputable source PC Mag selected PureVPN for a spot of their Top 10 VPNs of 2017 list — and that’s with good reason.

Web traffic seldom comes with more protection than PureVPN. Customers can choose from more than 550 servers in 141 countries worldwide with fully encrypted data coverage on a self-engineered, third-party-free network.

As for your conduit to the web, you’ll get some of the fastest browsing speeds you’ll see with any comparable VPN service.

For lifetime online protection, this limited-time offer makes your annual cost less than a meal at McDonald’s. So take advantage of a recognized VPN titan at a rock-bottom price, 84 percent off, with the exclusive coupon code “PUREVPN10”.

Get this deal

Read next: Oculus founder reportedly donated $2K for hack that runs Oculus games on Vive