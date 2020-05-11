Re:Brand online event: How to achieve better business outcomes through social contribution

Whether scrolling Instagram or browsing our email inboxes, the current crisis has us tuned in to what brands do and say. In stride, our personal values are running close to the surface: is that letter from the CEO out of touch, or appropriately optimistic? Marketing campaigns that don’t skip a beat while the world is rapidly changing can feel brash, and tone-deaf sentiments can quickly spur an unsubscribe.

But it’s not all blunders and missteps! Brands that assert a strong mission and communications strategy can engender pride and loyalty in their communities, driving financial objectives in the longer term. While this is not an insignificant ask in challenging economic times, aligning with your brand purpose – be it streamlining your customer’s workflow or improving their daily run – will lead your marketing activity in the right direction.

We’ll be addressing the relationship between social impact and business outcomes at our online event, Re:Brand Couch Conference. Tune in to hear Rich Pierson, co-founder and CEO of Headspace, discuss what offering free access to their mindfulness app, might mean for their business. With a company mission of improving the health and happiness of the world – can doing the right thing for the community also be a win for the company?

Re:Brand is our online event covering all things brand and digital marketing during the coronavirus crisis. We’ll explore what we can do now and in the months ahead to evolve, recover, and contribute to the greater good. Don’t miss these motivating sessions to help you hit the ground running! Register to join us online at Re:Brand Couch Conference on May 29.

