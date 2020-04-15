TQ becomes TNW: Why we have rebranded our tech hub

At TNW, we support several pillars of the tech industry: from media (this website, hi!) to flagship events, consulting, and cowork spaces. Today we’re excited to announce that our spaces, formerly known as TQ, will merge into the TNW brand. More than a name change, this rebrand is one way we’re expanding our support of the European tech ecosystem.

While having TQ as a standalone brand was important at the time of its creation, we know that we can do much more for our community by operating under the established TNW brand. TNW spaces and our exceptional residents will forge into 2020 with the strength of TNW’s partner network, media platform, and events – gaining greater impact and visibility on a global scale.

“Over the last three years, our tech hubs have become the physical heart of our operation thanks to our dedicated team and incredible residents. We look forward to continuing to support the growth of tech talent and the global tech community in our new capacity.”

Sophie op den Kamp, Managing Director, TNW spaces

TNW launched TQ in 2016 in a bright and bustling space in the centre of Amsterdam, and has since grown to 1,000 happy residents across two unique spaces in the city. Our year-round events calendar has knit together a community flourishing with exciting products, partnerships, and talent. We’re proud to be fully occupied by the most notable startups and scaleups in the industry, and look forward to further supporting tech talent by building the most diverse and vibrant tech hub in Europe (and beyond), under the TNW label.

With that, we welcome you to TNW spaces—where your best work happens.