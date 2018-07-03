Syscoin’s blockchain possibly compromised as 1 SYS trades for 98 BTC on Binance [Update]

It appears that Syscoin (SYS) cryptocurrency’s blockchain has been compromised.

Syscoin’s blockchain explorer shows that more than one billion of its coins were transacted in a single block. This is peculiar because the cryptocurrency’s total possible supply is 888 million — significantly less than the amount in the block number 87670. (Updated: The piece earlier wrongly used the word ‘mined’)

Syscoin confirmed on Twitter that it’s investigating a possible issue with its blockchain, and stated that it has asked all cryptocurrency exchanges to halt its trading for the time being. The company hasn’t been able to determine the cause of the vulnerability yet.

We are investigating a possible issue on the Syscoin blockchain, nothing is confirmed but we have asked for exchanges to halt trading while we investigate. — Syscoin (@syscoin) July 3, 2018

Bitcoin developer Jameson Lopp told Hard Fork over email that if a hack indeed occurred, the hackers could have exploited a vulnerability in the blockchain’s protocol to achieve this.

“Breaking the monetary supply rules for a cryptocurrency can’t be accomplished via a 51% attack; this indicates that a flaw has been found and exploited at the protocol level,” Lopp told Hard Fork. “It’s likely similar to the buffer overflow vulnerability that was exploited in Bitcoin in 2010 that allowed someone to create 184 billion BTC.”

But it is not just the block that is raising eyebrows about Syscoin. It saw further suspicious activity on the cryptocurrency exchange desk Binance.

One single SYS coin (valued at $0.453290 at the time of writing) — was bought for 96 BTC on Binance ($6.23 million).

The price of SYS against BTC shows a 24 hours high of 96 Bitcoin on Binance platform. Source: Binance.com

The ridiculously high buy order placed on Binance has led to a skyrocketing pump in the price of Syscoin, despite the possible blockchain hack. As per Coinmarketcap data, Syscoin’s price has surged by nearly 85 percent over the last 24 hours.

The fluctuations in the price of Syscoin over the last one hour, 24 hours, and seven days respectively. Source: Coinmarketcap.com

Whether the trade on Binance and the surge in price are related to the blockchain compromise is not yet established. But it would be a surprising coincidence if they are not, given how closely both these events occurred.

This is a developing story. We will update the article as and when more information is available.

Update 1 [July 4, 01:30 AM UTC] Binance has announced a system maintance following the Syscoin debacle. Some social media users are hinting that it could have been an issue with Binance rather than Syscoin.