Right wing activists are rallying to show up at the offices of Google to protest the firing of the now-infamous software engineer and author of that viral memo, James Damore.

The so-called #MarchOnGoogle is slated to take place on August 19 in various locations across the US. So far the organizers have confirmed at least five cities, including New York City, Washington DC, Austin, Boston and the Mountain View HQ where Damore used to work.

According to the movement’s official website, the purpose of the marches is to revolt what the activists involved describe as an “anti-free speech monopoly” at Google.

“Google is a monopoly, and its abusing its power to silence dissent and manipulate election results,” a note on the site reads. “People across the country will be protesting in front of the offices of every Google office.” But the message also invites protesters to exercise “their free speech rights” in front of the homes of company execs.

The #MarchOnGoogle organizers are also planning to host a series of side activities like a “Google Meme Contest” and numerous talks from right-wing activists – one of which might be Damore himself.

Despite its divisiveness, Damore’s highly controversial 10-page manifesto has unequivocally become the talk of the week, sparking numerous debates around gender and diversity in tech.

Unfortunately, as Bloomberg’s Megan McArdle aptly summed up the situation: “The conversation around Damore’s memo hasn’t made the world a better place, as they say in Silicon Valley. It has just made a lot of people angry.”

The sad thing is that in spite of all the discussions, it seems neither side is willing to put the bickering back and forth aside for a moment and actually listen to the other… or turn the critical lens back onto themselves and seek to amend their own biases.

The #MarchOnGoogle will be no different.

[H/T Taylor Lorenz]