Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to Steam this summer

Former PlayStation 4 exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to the PC, three years after its release on console. A store page for the Complete Edition of the game is now on Steam. It can’t yet be pre-ordered, but it’ll supposedly be available in a few months.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for PC is coming to Steam this summer!https://t.co/8aUMR0dNTF pic.twitter.com/Ob1OhJMVM2 — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) March 10, 2020

The rumors about this release have been making the rounds for some time. I suspect this release is in part to pump up the game’s core audience before the inevitable sequel is announced (which I’m still hoping will be one of the PS5’s launch titles). Hermen Hulst, head of developer Guerrilla Games, confirmed the release in a Q&A with Sony, saying:

I think it’s important that we stay open to new ideas of how to introduce more people to PlayStation, and show people maybe what they’ve been missing out on. And to maybe put a few minds at ease, releasing one first-party AAA title to PC doesn’t necessarily mean that every game now will come to PC. In my mind, Horizon Zero Dawn was just a great fit in this particular instance.

[Read: Horizon Zero Dawn needs to be the first of many PS4 exclusives on PC]

So far, so good, right? Horizon Zero Dawn was a superb RPG, and now a whole new contingent of gamers will have the opportunity to play it. Well, there are a few gamers who are a little salty about the fact that a former exclusive is coming to PC — exactly what Hulst was addressing. Some of the reactions on Twitter and Reddit have ranged from upset over the alleged cheapening of a console’s value to fevered speculation about what games were next. My favorite reaction to this has been from one of the game’s producers, who simply said “What the hell is wrong with you people.” (Note the exact tweet to which he’s responding is apparently a parody account.)

What the hell is wrong with you people. We made a game, you enjoyed it. Now some more people get to enjoy it. And somehow that takes away from YOUR enjoyment?! Please be kind to yourselves. Your enjoyment of the game has not diminished because some more people get to play it. https://t.co/UrJXniLBYI — Sam Sharma (@s3rioussam) March 11, 2020

Or heck, just look at the comments in the Hermen Hulst interview. Some of the PS4 owners are very impassioned about a game that came out three years ago and already sold millions on console.

This is likely a small minority — I’m going to give gamers in general the benefit of the doubt and assume most of us don’t have enough time on our hands to get upset over such things. I just think it’s amusing that making games exclusive to one place on the PC, such as the Epic Games Store, riles up controversy, while the exact opposite is apparently true for console games.

Regardless, we know Horizon Zero Dawn will arrive on PC sometime this summer. So far, we know it’ll be on Steam — no word yet on GOG or the Epic Store.

Read next: The Pentagon wants game devs to help build AI fighter jets