Motorola’s shatterproof Z2 Force is now on sale – and not just from Verizon

The Moto Z2 Force is a pretty great phone (our review here) so long as you can deal with the easily scratchable screen. If you’ve been interested in the modular, shatterproof phone, you can now actually pick one up.

The launch is particularly notable because its one of the few Motorola flagships to be available outside of Verizon in the US. You can get it from all the four major carriers, as well as U.S. Cellular. It costs $720, or $30 per month financing, though Best Buy is selling some versions for a bit cheaper.

In related news, the company also announced that its big red Gamepad mod is shipping on August 25, but will remain a Verizon exclusive along with the red version of the Soundboost speaker. I don’t see why they wouldn’t work on other versions, but you’ll have to buy them from Verizon if you really need some red Moto Mods.