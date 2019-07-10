Rnext 2019: Join TNW and Adyen in Brazil

The retail industry has been flipped on its head since the rise of the internet. In our current age of technology, changing consumer behavior, and fierce competition, companies have to take bold risks to stay ahead.



In order to make those innovative leaps and bounds, executives need to be armed with information and opportunity – and at Rnext, they’ll find it. On September 4, the entire Latin American retail industry will come together to share knowledge, discuss future strategies, and do business.

Together with Adyen, we’re inviting digital leaders to join us in São Paulo, Brazil. With a full day of insightful discussions and keynote speakers, it’s not an event to miss. Here’s a look at some of the speakers taking the Rnext stage:

Ron Faris (Nike)

As the head of Nike’s first digital product, design, and tech studio, Ron has found innovative ways to combat a common problem in retail: scams. Through launching the SNKRS app, Ron’s team brought proof of authenticity back into the hands of consumers. The app, which incorporates AR, lets users find exclusive shoes around their city and purchase them with the click of a button. Don’t miss him share his expert views on the future of retail at Rnext.

Petah Marian (WGSN Insight)

At Rnext, Petah will host a hands-on session about staying ahead of the ever-changing consumer. With a decade of experience in the retail and lifestyle industry, Petah will share her knowledge of trend forecasting. Her session will cover the six major drivers changing consumer behavior, as well as the key strategies and technologies that companies can use to stay ahead.

Mark Manson (Author)

Mark is the New York Times best-selling author of The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, a gripping read about prioritizing your life. At Rnext, he’ll give a talk about how Everything is F*cked – our climate, governments, economies, and the internet. With a dose of wit, Mark will share insights on what this means for our lives and businesses.

Daniel Funis (FarFetch)

Daniel Funis leads the expansion of FarFetch in Latin America – an international online luxury marketplace with over two million clients. At Rnext, he’ll discuss the concept of the “Store of the Future,” and how FarFetch unites online and offline retail using data to improve the buying experience.

If you’re in the retail industry and looking for ways to stay ahead, make sure to join us at Rnext. Earlybird tickets are now available – get yours now before they’re gone. See you there!

