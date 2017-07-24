Get creative: 7 money-making industries you wouldn’t believe actually exist

Alright, so it’s pretty bold to come straight out of the gate, claiming that you’re going to read about seven unbelievable industries, but I’m going to deliver.

After you finish this article, you’ll be more familiar with a few of America’s most unusual industries. You’ll also walk away understanding that, although unusual, these industries are practically goldmines. Their services and products may be strange, but they’re money-making machines that fill needs in the market — some of which you may even have.

So, without further ado, here are seven industries that report serious revenue each year, although you might find it hard to believe …

1) Cremation jewelry

You might not know this, but the cremation jewelry industry has been around for thousands of years. When our loved ones die, we often want to stay connected to them — and one of the best ways to do this is to hold on to a part of them.

Due to this need, classic mourning jewelry was created. Today, there are several companies that allow you to stay close to a loved one that’s passed away, whether by providing lockets that can store a loved one’s remains or by turning your deceased one’s hair or ashes into a diamond.

2) Museum exhibitions

Did you know that publicly traded, for-profit companies often own exhibits? For example, Bodies the Exhibition is owned by a for-profit company that travels around with it.

(Don’t worry if you didn’t know this … As a matter of fact, only a few people do!)

When visitors want to see the traveling exhibit, they pay a premium in addition to the museum’s admission fee, and these premiums add up quickly — all helping the publicly traded company’s bottom line.

3) Competitive eating

Earlier this month, a man named Joey Chestnut ate 72 hot dogs in 10 minutes. Yep, you read that correctly. What’s crazier than this, though, is that this man makes about 300,000 per year simply by eating!

Across the world, competitive eaters continue to grow in popularity, helping the industry as a whole. Today, the competitive and speed eating industry continues to grow and more people begin to eat hot dogs with water — gross.

4) Bounty hunting

Growing up, you might have wanted to be a princess or astronaut, but you should have thought more realistically … Clearly, the obvious choice should have been a bounty hunter.

I’m only kidding, this is a super odd job that’s off the beaten path, but its industry is booming.

5) World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

When you think of WWE, you might picture a male wrestler “getting the chair,” but you probably don’t think about how much money he’s making (whether he’s really getting beaten with the chair or not).

As it turns out, he’s getting paid a lot … Besides, the WWE is a public company that reports half of a billion dollars in revenue year after year.

Looks like their cheesy TV and live shows are paying off after all …

6) Fecal microbiota donation

You might be familiar with the importance of blood donation, but did you know that your stool can save lives, too? Seriously, healthy people can donate their stool to patients that are in need of it, and they can save their lives as a result.

If this isn’t enough of a payoff, donors also get around $40 per donation. Move over, plasma donation, there’s a new sheriff in town.

7) Treasure hunting

This one’s too good to be true, right? Can you really be a modern day Indiana Jones? Thankfully, the answer is yes; this really does exist!

Many companies simply get rich on the bounties they find from ships that have wrecked.

Once they find the ship and recover it, they look for notable treasure and sell it to make a profit. Additionally, people will search old homes and storage containers in hopes of making it big.

The options are there …

Entrepreneurs often think that to succeed, they’ll need to come up with a groundbreaking company, but what about simply creating a strange company?

There are holes in our current market, but many people pass by the odd opportunities, thinking they aren’t worthwhile or sustainable. Needless to say, this shouldn’t be the case.

There are billions to be had in these strange markets, whether you’re donating stool or helping people remember their loved ones for generations to come.

Best of luck with the weird and wacky!

This post is part of our contributor series. The views expressed are the author's own and not necessarily shared by TNW.