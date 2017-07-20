Samsung To Launch Galaxy Note 8 Soon, Aims To Dispel The Note 7 Debacle

The 19th of August 2016 was marked as a very exciting event for Samsung and the fans of Samsung’s higher-end devices but, at the same time, also marked a devastating moment in this brand’s life. The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was launched last year came with brand new features that got everyone excited. Thousands rushed to get their hands on this new device. Just as people started to enjoy the new features introduced by the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, however, problems also started to develop that not only caused concern amongst the millions of Samsung fans but also gave them a fright. A design flaw, according to CNET, caused many of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 devices to catch fire while they were being used by their proud new owners, causing extensive damage to the devices and a frightening effect in the user’s mind. After recalling their devices and making some changes, the company launched their Note 7 devices again but, just like before, the same problems were still experienced by users.

This year, Samsung is announcing the brand new Galaxy Note 8. After the fiasco that their previous device created, the company hopes to regain the trust of their high-end device fans by delivering a device to the public that offers impressive new features without blowing up the hands of the users. At the moment, there are a lot of rumors about the Galaxy Note 8 going around, but, as the time draws closer to its release, things are starting to get a little more official. Recently, Verge reported that, according to the latest information from Samsung officials, it now seems like their new device might be launched on the 23rd of August.

Samsung Is Taking Extra Care This Time Around

While a new report by Verge suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be launched late August this year, some reports claim that the device may only be released later this year, with September and October being two possibilities. While August might be a good time to launch this device, seeing that the previous devices in the Galaxy Note series were also launched in August, the reports claiming that the device will be launched later on this year also makes a lot of sense. With such a fiasco behind the company, they are now taking extra precaution to ensure the same events does not repeat themselves. This time, the company worked on an improved battery for their new device that will not only be powerful but also thoroughly tested to ensure the battery does not explode once again. Thus, it makes sense that Samsung might be delaying the announcement of the device, giving them more time to do tests on the device and, of course, its new battery.

What We Know About The Samsung Galaxy Note 8

After the embarrassing fiasco Samsung went through with the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, it first seemed like the company planned to drop the range of Note smart devices. Fortunately for those who are fans of these devices, the company later decides to make a comeback with a new Galaxy Note 8. Since fans found out that Samsung will, in fact, be launching a new Note smart device, quite a lot of rumors have circulated on the internet about the potential features of this new device from Samsung. Many of these rumors deferred a lot, which made fans very confused when they searched for the features that this new device will offer them. Now that we are coming to a time period that is closer to the announcement of the new device, the rumors are starting to become more “synchronized”, which means they are becoming more accurate.

On the 13th of June, many reports hit the internet, claiming that Samsung “accidentally” revealed their new device in a tweet, as reported by BGR. While this may seem “accidental” to a large number of individuals, it might have been Samsung’s way of releasing a teaser for their upcoming device. The tweet featured a smart device that looked somewhat similar to the brand’s latest Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus devices, but with some differences that made fans to believe that it could be the new Galaxy Note 8.

According to a recently published post on Tech Radar, it seems like the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will feature a 6.4-inch display, equipped with a 4K pixel-dense resolution and Samsung’s “Infinity Display” technology. They do mention that it might be possible for the device to be launched with a larger display as well. Tech Radar also reports that the design of the new device will feature a curved glass on both sides, and the camera will be accompanied by a “camera bump”. It also seems like the device will feature a dual-lens camera, which will offer 3x optical zoom. One of the cameras will feature a 12MP sensor with a wide-angle lens, while the other camera will feature a 13MP telephoto lens. The rumors about battery life seem to range between a 3,300mAh battery and a 3,500mAh battery. Furthermore, rumors suggest that the device might feature an octa-core processor with 3GHz processing power, along with two sizes, including 64Gb and 128GB. Rumors also suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will come with the latest Android Nougat operating system.

The Samsung Galaxy S8

Earlier this year, Samsung released their new Galaxy S device, the Samsung Galaxy S8. Still fresh after the fiasco with the Note 7, Samsung took quite a risk to launch a new device after fans were so disappointed with their previous devices randomly blowing up while they were using them. Fortunately, it does not seem like the problem with the Note 7 had a significant impact on the sales for their device launched earlier this year. In fact, according to BGR, the S8 and S8+ broke Samsung’s pre-order records rather quickly after the phones were made available for pre-ordering. Soon after its official launch, customers start to buy the Samsung Galaxy S8 from Harvey Norman, Amazon, Verizon and many other retailers, and they were quite impressed by the features that this device from Samsung was able to offer them. This, in turn, helped Samsung get past the tragedy that struck them with the release of the Galaxy Note 7.

Promotion Of The Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Even though the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has not been released or even announced yet, we’ve already seen some hints being thrown from Samsung’s side. The most obvious hint happened after a recent tweet was published on their Twitter account, as we mentioned earlier in this post. At first, it seemed like the tweet simply promoted a new type of processor, but after closer investigation, it was found that Samsung placed the processor on top of a Galaxy Note 8 device when they took its photo, and then published this photo on their Twitter feed. In the upcoming weeks, we will surely see more hints being thrown our way by the technology giant. While this particular hint was seen on their Twitter account, we should also make an effort to look at their other social accounts, as companies that are as large as Samsung tend to target multiple platforms in their social media marketing campaigns.

Final Words

After a huge setback in 2016, Samsung went back to the drawing board to develop a new battery that will be capable of powering their flagship devices, which will be equipped in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The device will offer many new features, but nothing specific has yet been revealed officially by the brand behind this smart device. Thus far, it is estimated that the device will be launched at the end of August, but some reports claim that Samsung is delaying the launch of the Note 8 to ensure they perform proper tests and to avoid the fiasco of last year from occurring again.

