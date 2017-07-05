How L’Oréal is using VR to make decisions in its New York HQ

Considering that the New York City HQ of L’Oréal has some impressive features, including a nail salon and a terrace facing the Hudson River, it’s all too easy to miss the virtual reality room. It looks like an unassuming conference room after all, this L’Oréal Beauty Lab is packed with virtual reality glasses and a VR screen that takes up an entire wall. There are two smaller screens for demonstrations of 3D models.

It cost L’Oréal quite the pretty penny to put together this technological wizardry. Even though VR has been touted to be the next frontier for fashion and beauty companies, no one has yet to truly utilise the technology on a grand scale. Previous attempts at this include the virtual runway at the Manhattan branch of Tommy Hilfiger, and a polo match put on by Piaget. As far beauty goes, brands are putting together augmented reality tools that allow people to “try on” makeup, rather than going full VR.

As impressive as all this is, as Android News reports “there’s yet to be any real proof that it impacts sales. Most brands aren’t even sure what they can do with the data that comes from VR tests, and there are skeptics all over the place.”

L’Oréal decided that they would get the most out of their Beauty Lab by choosing to focus the technology internally rather than using it with their consumers. They asked themselves how it could help to solve the problems of L’Oréal, rather than the problems of the consumers.

The company encompasses over 30 different cosmetics, hair-care, and skin-care brands, and all of them are encouraged to boost efficiency and productivity through the virtual reality room. The room is open to them when they have to make decisions about merchandising, packaging, and branding. Such processes can easily take several months to complete from conception, but it would take just a few weeks with the help of the virtual reality Beauty Lab. The virtual reality visuals and the 3D renderings mean that brands can save a lot of time and money on creating their prototypes and putting up demos in stores.

Dermablend was the L’Oréal property that had the honor of being the first to test out the virtual reality room and assess how it could help a 14-person strong team make major decisions. The general manager of Dermablend Malena Higuera said that she wanted the brand to be more aggressive in 2017, but it would take too long and cost too much money to put together all the market research needed to rebrand and redesign the products.

Rather than spend all that time and money on putting together a lot of market research, Dermablend put together a proposed new design for their packaging and rebranding and sent it off to the Beauty Lab. The Lab was able to take the designs and turn them into 3D models that could be placed in a virtual Ulta Store, overlaying them in the virtual world for all to see. Dermablend then put together a focus group and showed them the branding and packaging to measure their responses. The results showed them that the branding and messaging of the new unit was clear enough that even people who were new to Dermablend were able to identify the core differentiator of the product –that it is created by dermatologists – and even recognise different shades of makeup thanks to having a diverse range of models.

It took a solid three months to rebrand the Ulta unit. Higuera believes that it would have taken closer to eight months without the VR demonstrations.

She added that it was great for a smaller, independent brand such as Dermablend to have access to the resources of L’Oréal without compromising their position as a tight and focused team. Big beauty brands such as L’Oréal, Estée Lauder, and Revlon have been snapping up smaller brands with large followings, it’s important for the brand to keep their initial appeal and avoid becoming part of a larger, faceless conglomerate.

The different brands at L’Oréal are also working together more. The Manhattan Hudson Yards development headquarters houses some 1,400 employees across all the different brands, and it was created with collaboration in mind. Brands that have similar goals and features are able to communicate to one another in the building, which was designed by global architecture firm Gensler with the intent to remove silos.

While there will be somewhat of a learning curve when it comes to using VR internally in this way,it’s also true that the beauty world is only becoming more competitive and fast-paced; making living on the cutting edge essential. Since the initial tests by Dermablend, other L’Oréal brands have begun to use the room for their own internal projects such as consumer decision trees and retailer presentations. All of this is coordinated by the owners of the room the Future of Retail team; a cross-divisional partner for the company who ensures everyone gets their turn in the room.

