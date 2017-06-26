How to leverage your brand’s voice via your employees’ social media accounts

“Social media spark[s] a revelation that we, the people, have a voice, and through the democratisation of content and ideas we can once again unite around common passions, inspire movements, and ignite change.” – Brian Solis

Social media has become a prominent part of every brand marketer’s strategic planning toolbox. Additionally, it is the second largest driver of traffic to business websites, with the first driver being traffic generated from search engines such as Google. A 2010 Econsultancy report found that 61% of consumers use search engines to help them search for and about products and services before making a purchase.

Additionally, the same report by Econsultancy found that 75% of people in the 18 – 26 age group used social media site recommendations as part of their research before purchasing a product or service. Moreover, the relative ease with which social media content can go viral plays a significant role in our target audience’s ability to access information (both good and bad) about the product that they are investigating.

Ways to leverage social media as a marketing tool

If we ignore the importance of traffic generated by search engines such as Google and focus solely on the impact of social media traffic as a primary driver of traffic to our company website, we can draw two conclusions from the above information:

It is vital for all businesses to maintain a healthy presence on social media, and because of the viral nature of social media content, it is essential to ensure that all social content is as beneficial to our company as possible (without falsifying information and deleting negative comments from social media posts).

The fact of the matter is that there will be negative commentary; however, the takeaway point is that what we do with the negative comments that will turn them into positives for the benefit of the business.

Therefore, let’s have a look at ways to utilize social media, especially our employees’ social media accounts, to drive positive traffic to our website:

Focus on individual employee satisfaction as well as team-building

Employees, especially the millennial generation tend to use social media as a platform to comment on their daily lives. Ergo, if they are having a bad day at work or they are unhappy with the way things are handled at work, the rest of their social community will know about it.

Social media also affords users the opportunity to document their careers; ergo, who they work for and how long they stay with the company. Therefore, even if the disgruntled employee doesn’t mention our company name during a rant, it is relatively straightforward to connect the company to the rant.

Therefore, it is vital to ensure that our staff buys into our business’s mission, ethos, and goals. Consequently, they will post about the benefits of working for us as well as how their employer pays attention to them as individuals, and as a team. They will feel included, involved, and appreciated. Moreover, their social circle will also hear about it. Ultimately, the end goal is that their peers on social media will support our brand and purchase our products.

Keep it real on social media

The importance of ensuring that all our social media posts (including our employees’ posts about their working environment) resonate with our target audience is highlighted at this website. In essence, consumers want to know how our brand will improve the quality of their lives as well as what social upliftment programmes our company has initiated. Ergo, why does the company name deserve our target audience’s loyalty?

