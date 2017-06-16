The 3 words that every business creator should constantly ask themselves

For some time now, businesses have operated around traditional, time-proven frameworks. At some point a plan is built and then it is either scrapped or revised depending on the needs of the business. Rinse and repeat.

Well, consider how ubiquitous and cognitive connectivity are raising the bar much further on the operations side of the business. Connectivity – from humans to machine interfaces and big data – are fundamentally changing business operations. Mind you, the concepts are not necessarily something new. What has changed though, is the speed that traditional business models are being shattered in the name of innovation and growth.

So, what does this mean for how we should think about business modeling?

Avi Reichental, former CEO of 3D systems and current founder/chairman/CEO of XponentialWorks has had decades of collective hands-on operating experience, building category leaders, growing early-stage companies to convincing scale, overseeing dozens of successful acquisitions and investments, and commercializing hundreds of disruptive new products.

Along the way, he’s found a way to harvest and monetize the upside of exponential technological disruption.

“Sadly, over the years, I have seen many well-capitalized, early-stage companies – with strong IP – fail to capture the value they create as a direct result of inferior business modeling and undifferentiated go-to-market strategy that too often results in lower valuations, significant continuity risks, and disappointing outcomes” said Reichental.

“When I began working hands-on in the incubator and early stage space, it became very clear that we had to devise our own ‘hands-on’ process for guiding our portfolio companies. Specifically, we have come to believe that for early-stage companies to attain profitable, convincing scale, they must execute a series of well-defined progressive milestones designed to achieve sustainable growth.”

Reichental believes this can be done in just three steps. There’s three words that every business creator should constantly ask themselves: Prove. Nail. Scale.

Prove: where the startup makes its first product available to the public. At this stage, the team is seeking customer validation metrics to prove it has developed a convincing, user-viable product. Nail: the first version of a product that meets the intended use case and is ready to be purchased or used by multiple customers with satisfaction. Scale: the recurring marketing validation through repeated and expanded sales that a startup must achieve to demonstrate the viability of its business model and validate its product and market fitness.

Reichental is quick to highlight that investing in a company is always an all-encompassing effort.

“When we invest, our team commits its collective experience, network, and resources to help our startups prove, nail, and scale their businesses,” said Reichental. “Together, we are nurturing differentiated products, services and platforms, creating new business model playbooks, holding strategic workshops and hosting powerful networking events.”

Prove. Nail. Scale – as you can imagine, is not a simple plug-and-play for every business creator. While Reichental was quick to highlight that the initial conversations can be sobering as they focus in on strategy, he also noted that it takes a village (of wisdom) to manage through the challenges of today’s businesses.

The previous barriers of ‘age and stage’ no longer need to create troubled results for early-stage businesses. With the Internet of Things forcing immediate changes to traditional business models, Reichental noted that the ‘prove’ step may take considerable iterations before even getting to the ‘nail’ stage. He estimates that the amount of businesses that properly go through all three stages are considerably small.

“In business, you need to prove it before you can get on the rightful and sustainable profitable growth trajectory.”

