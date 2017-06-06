Playdemic’s secret sauce to app store top 20

There’s new information on how Playdemic, a leading social games developer, grossed to top 20 in the iTunes App Store.

Playdemic’s Golf Clash went viral with in four months due to the competitive nature of the game and engagement tools.

One of those tools was Helpshift, a company that specializes in a new approach to customer engagement.

It’s in-app support. That means if there’s a problem, you don’t have to go to a company’s website or call a number. Rather, you can find the help you need within the app itself.

And this approach is vital to the gaming industry to ensure customer loyalty.

Why?

Gaming companies have discovered that once a player goes outside the game for any reason he or she is less likely to return. For games that depend on additional revenue like in-app purchases this can be devastating. For game companies wanting to build a strong reputation on the app store, an unresolved experience could result in a poor rating. So, when there is a problem, it is imperative that it be solved quickly and immediately within the app itself.

Playdemic is not alone in using in-app support to maintain gaming loyalty. Several gaming companies rely on Helpshift to keep gamers happy, including Wooga and Hothead and many others.