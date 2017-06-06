4 helpful apps to keep even the busiest person healthy

Being healthy while simultaneously being busy is hard. It can be hard to make sure you have the time to prepare and cook healthy meals, work out, drink enough water, and get adequate sleep each night. All of those piled on top of each other are practically a full time job! And god forbid you actually have a full-time job on top of all of it. It can seem like there aren’t enough hours in the day with all of those things in combination.

No one knows what it is to be busy quite like an entrepreneur. According to Rose Burberry-Martin, Marketing Coordinator at Chisholm, Chisholm & Kilpatrick LTD, “The life of an entrepreneur is sometimes incredibly hectic – which can lead to forgetfulness. It’s easy to prioritize business over personal health in a pinch – which is why many entrepreneurs I know use apps to help remind them and regulate their fitness. They get to think about other things, and still maintain their fitness – a win for productivity as well as health.”

More and more people are turning to their smartphones to help them remember what to do. Whether this is remembering to drink enough water during the day, tracking your calories, or just reminding you that you need to work out – any of these things are helpful when your life is beyond hectic.

Stay Fit

Keeping track of everything surrounding being healthy can be beyond a pain. Not only is it time-consuming to plan everything, you still then actually have to do the work itself. Whether that’s working out, counting calories, or whatever else you need to do – it’s just easier to have something there to help you do it.

My Fitness Pal is an app that can help you with all of this. This app doubles as a food diary and a fitness diary, telling you how many calories you ingest based on what you eat, and how many you burn based on your workout.

Drink More Water

I don’t know anyone who actually drinks enough water during their day. Even my friends who carry water bottles with them wherever they go still complain of dehydration some of the time. And while it may seem stupid to use an app to remind you of something as common as drinking water – the reminders work.

Apps like Daily Water will remind you to drink water periodically, as well as keep track of how much you drink on a daily basis and keep a log of that information for later. There are other apps that have more to them. Some have cute interfaces such as plants that die if you don’t drink enough water, or forget to log your water. Others provide exercise tips as well as a water log. So finding the right app is just a matter of preference.

Count Your Calories

Keeping track of the nutrition and calories in all of your foods can be downright exhausting, particularly when you do it all the time. It can be easy to forget, or to just let it slide when you have so much else going on in your life. But losing track can damage your diet, and ultimately your healthy lifestyle.

There’s a multitude of apps out there that are designed to help you count your calories. Some are better than others, of course – some count both calories and exercise, some only one or the other. Some have a wide range of foods and nutritional contents that you can choose from, to give you the most accurate tally they can. Others are a little more limited. FatSecret is an app that allows you to input your food intake and count the calories and nutrition contained in each food. The interface is simple, and the app is easy to use, cutting the time you would have spent logging your calories out of your day.

Plan Healthy Meals

Planning healthy meals for your week can take up more time than any of the other things on this list. Because not only do you need to plan your meals for the week, you also need to make sure you have all the food, and go to the grocery store for the food you don’t have. After that, you still have to prepare the food.

There are, once again, plenty of apps out there designed to help you with this process. For example, Mealime is an app designed to help you eat healthy, but also to get you to try new foods and recipes. When you first sign into the app, it asks you to tell it what kind of diet you want (everything from paleo to vegetarian), then you can select what foods you simply don’t like. From there, it will generate a meal plan for you each week, based on how many meals you want to make that week. If you don’t like it, you can build your own from a database of recipes that are designed to suite your tastes. And from there, not only does it have all the preparation instructions in one place for easy use – it also compiles all the ingredients for your week of meals into one easy shopping list, so you don’t have to do it yourself.