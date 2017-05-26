Smart glass technology is making wearable computers accessible

If you thought that wearable computing was the stuff of science fiction movies, companies like Vuzix are bringing this technology to life. With a Smart Glasses range for enterprise and entertainment; hands-free, digital eyewear is becoming an accessible option for all. Why would you want a computer directly in front of your eyes? Here are a few of the benefits this latest technology brings.

Increasing worker productivity

With a range designed for business and industry, Smart Glasses can increase worker productivity from the factory to the office. Through a pair of intelligent glasses, your workers get a functioning Android-based computer on the tip of their noses. With all the capabilities of a smartphone and compatible with Android apps, now they can wear their computers and leave their hands free to carry out pertinent tasks simultaneously.

In warehousing and manufacturing, workers can fulfil more orders, scanning a barcode by simply looking at it. They no longer have to stop and consult their tablet or smartphone, but have their hands free to carry out orders, load produce, or operate machinery. In fields like telemedicine, workers can recall pertinent data in instants, while helping serve patients quicker.

Compatible with the almost 3 million apps available in Google Play, the wearer can use Smart Glasses for just about any program or function. They can take pictures through a high definition camera, play videos, record, and link the Smart Glasses to their phones to make calls, send messages and place orders. This can greatly speed up your company workflow.

Offering real time live streaming

The live streaming function is particularly helpful to employees who work in remote and hard-to-reach locations. The wearer can connect to a computer (or computers) at any location, allowing others to get a visual on exactly what the viewer is seeing in real time. This brings unsurpassed possibilities for remote tech support, employees working on an external site and first responders.

With the live streaming capability, surgeons and other specialists can get an accurate visual on the situation without having to be there, or rely on voice commentary of events under stress. Remote technicians working on site can solve a problem on the first call out, without the need to assess and return. This makes for augmented worker productivity, reduced cost, and can help save lives in an accident and emergency situation.

Smart Glasses have the potential to change the way many businesses work, from the operating room to the factory floor, telemedicine and remote tech support. They’re also proving useful in the field of employee learning and practical training. Allowing the wearer to view the computerized image, as well as their actual surroundings. They can watch a tutorial and follow instructions at the same time.

Healthcare workers, for example, can learn on the job and carry out important maneuvers, such as CPR, while receiving exact indications on their screen. White collar workers can take notes, carry out exercises and interact with training videos, speeding up the learning curve.

GPS tracking

Smart Glasses can transmit the exact coordinates of the wearer’s location, with GPS, gyroscope and a compasses system integrated. So, you can follow your field workers into hard to locate areas without risk of losing their location. This can reduce accidents and make your workers’ jobs safer.

Get in the cockpit of a drone

The iWear model allows the wearer to get into the cockpit of the drone by providing a widescreen, immersive view. The screen size is the equivalent of a 125” screen viewed from 10 feet with 24-bit true color. There’s also an optional full immersion face mask for where outside distractions are not an option; making this technology suitable for the military, science and geology.

With a built-in battery, the drone pilot can participate in the activity for hours, with crystal clear audio and added noise isolation. This enhances the accuracy and safety of using drone technology.

In the entertainment industry, iWear has won multiple Consumer Electronic Show awards. Working like a high-end pair of video headphones, the user gets a wearable video display that provides a high definition gaming solution.

Vuzix slogan is “view the future,” but it seems as if they’re actually bringing the future into the here and now. Making waves in the gaming and entertainment industry, the field of drones, medicine and enterprise. Increasing worker productivity in the factory, helping first responders do their jobs, facilitating training, and even saving lives.