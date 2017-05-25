How AI is changing the way entrepreneurs do business

Smartphones changed a lot, but now Artificial Intelligence is taking care of business

Since we live in the age of technology, it seems like every other day there is a new gadget or system that is changing how we live our lives. And while it may be some time before we drive hovercrafts and have robotic maids (like Rosie from The Jetsons), Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a huge player in technological innovation right now.

On a smaller scale, there are smart apps that allow you to turn off lights in your home or start your car. On a larger and more popular level, are those AI systems that have become mainstream, like Apple’s Siri or Amazon’s Alexa. These products are changing how people interact with technology, and in the entrepreneurial sphere, how people work and conduct business each day. Here are a few ways that these AIs are affecting, and often improving, the day to day lives of entrepreneurs.

Organization

If you went back just two decades, it would seem impossible that people would no longer need weekly planners and rolodexes. Keeping track of your schedule, planned events, and friend’s phone numbers was a pen and paper ordeal. Once smartphones came into the picture, it seemed natural to oust the old methods—there was a calendar and address book, even a wallet, right in your phone.

Then came helpers like Siri. Without lifting a finger, you can ask the sassy assistant to not only jot down appointments, but to rearrange them and make note of future events; she even gives you directions to locations. Americans are known for their workaholic tendencies, but now more than ever, multi-tasking is the method of operation. Busy entrepreneurs can use platforms like Siri as date books and secretaries. Everything is in one place, managed by a smart computer.

Communication

It’s easy to shrug off the notion that people don’t talk as much due to the evolution of technology, but with AI, it is clear that the way we talk to one another is quickly changing. While at one point, a businessperson would have to set aside time to sit down to make a call or send an email, it can now be done anytime, anywhere.

Similar to the perks of streamlined organization, Artificial Intelligence allows entrepreneurs to text or email on the go. You just say the word, “Google, send an email to Bob,” and the AI will allow you to vocalize what you want to say. AI is even learning how to communicate with humans, and how to interact with them on a deeper level. This may seem trivial, but this technology is huge. It wasn’t that long ago that the internet seemed like the most complex discovery, but now AI can connect entrepreneurs and other businesspeople not only to the web, but to each other.

Health

You trust your doctor with your life, right? Now imagine your doctor was a robot. Would that change how you got regular check-ups or diagnoses? Well, AI is now becoming ever more popular in healthcare and wellness. For entrepreneurs, healthcare related AI not only provides a spectacular platform for new innovations, but also be more aware of how their busy lives affect their health.

Not only are AI machines replacing doctors in tradition positions, but more people use technology to monitor and adjust their health trends than ever before. There are AI trainers and apps that allow people to keep in shape. AI can even improve diagnostic accuracy and patient care, replacing harmful or inaccurate procedures. These innovations can allow people to be healthier, heal faster, and improve the future of medical technologies.

Sales and Marketing

The most important way AI is a game-changer for entrepreneurs and businesses? The powerful impact it has on sales and marketing. Often, people are unaware of how integrated AI is in their business operations, but the affect AI technology has is impressive.

Besides assisting with menial, daily tasks, AI can also take on data analysis and improvement. Artificial Intelligence can track minute changes and patterns in the ways people buy and sell. It can also write headlines geared toward marketing to humans, recommend products, and customize the experience a consumer has. For entrepreneurs, introducing AI into their sales and marketing processes can boost their reach and impact in a way traditional methods cannot.

As for the ways entrepreneurs can use AI, it is endless. The technology is ever changing, but it is all about knowing that innovation is an asset. “Finding ways to innovate helps entrepreneurs reach new clients and stay up to date. We’re always trying to use new systems to make the most of the available technologies,” notes Randall B. Isenberg, attorney and founder at the Law Offices of Randall B. Isenberg. “Innovation is the key to being a successful entrepreneur, and artificial intelligence products are now undeniably an important aspect of innovative technology.”

There are so many ways AI is changing the world and the way we live, but entrepreneurs especially have so much to gain from its advantages. It’s just a matter of finding the right kind of AI and keeping up with the ever-changing innovations!

Read next: Android co-creator's new 'Essential' smartphone will probably be revealed next week