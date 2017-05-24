How this nano technology has quietly infiltrated several consumer products

In nature, because water is a polar molecule, it naturally forms clusters that end up being about 1 micron in size. These water clusters are absorbed easily throughout the digestive system into the blood. In the blood, some water molecules that are loosely bound to these large clusters are pulled off for use in cells. The large clusters themselves are too large to enter a cell. Cells struggle to get adequate water molecules by robbing them from passing large clusters.

Hydrozomes (a new nano-engineered form of water molecules) are quite different. They are about 100 nanometers in size, roughly 1/10th the size of the large water clusters. They are absorbed quickly in the stomach, and can be passively absorbed into cells. Because the Hydrozome is so small it is absorbed quickly out of the stomach. And with the particle size being in the 100 nm range, it is absorbed passively into all cells of the body.

These engineered nano-materials are already being added to conventional foods, fruit and vegetable coatings, food packaging materials, supplements and cosmetics. Titanium dioxide, for example, is used to increase the whiteness of milk, yogurt and dairy substitutes. Nano-materials are also used in chocolate, salad dressings, cereal, pasta and other foods.

Hydrozome technology is an engineered nano nutrient delivery mechanism for the human body, with two basic functions: 1) it delivers nutrients that are easily absorbed and utilized, and 2) it provides advanced cellular hydration. All nutrients that are utilized by the body are naturally nano-sized, and it is the process of chewing, digestion, enzymatic and organic metabolism activity that accomplish this.

A real world case in point: when you’re lacking fluids and electrolytes, your muscles suffer and your performance suffers. Which is where regular supplements and drinks like Gatorade step in and say “Drink us, we’ll help you rehydrate.” What they don’t tell you is that it takes about an hour or even 2, for any electrolytes from your very first sip of Gatorade to actually make it into your cells.

The issue is that only a fraction of any given substance taken orally is absorbed and eventually used. If the body is given nano-sized particles in the first place though, this problem is avoided entirely. It is a way to maximize the therapeutic value of a given substance while giving micro doses. This is particularly useful in dealing with people who are ill, stressed, fatigued or have GI issues. All of those conditions further compromise the body’s ability to break down and absorb nutrients.

What are electrolytes and why do you need them

Electrolytes are chemicals that form electrically charged particles (ions) in body fluids. These ions carry the electrical energy necessary for many functions, including muscle contractions and transmission of nerve impulses. Many bodily functions depend on electrolytes. Electrolytes are analogous to the motor oil in your car—they don’t make the engine run, but they’re absolutely necessary to keep everything running smoothly. Proper functioning of the digestive, nervous, cardiac, and muscular systems depends on adequate electrolyte levels.

The Hydrozome technology represents a shift in how nutritional supplements, and even pharmaceuticals, can be delivered. It is far superior in terms of unlocking the true potential of nutrients and electrolytes, optimizing the speed and breadth of nutrient delivery throughout the body.

Suffice it to say, the number of companies using nano technology in their products is growing. From none in the beginning of 2016 to dozens now in 2017, this is a trend that is likely to keep accelerating.

