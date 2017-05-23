5 things to ensure you can work effectively while traveling

Working while traveling can seem like a good idea – until you’re stuck with a dying laptop, nowhere to charge it, and no Wi-Fi. In that case, it’s easy to lament your poor life choices while watching the time you’d planned to spend working slowly tick away.

Well, luckily, it doesn’t always have to end up that way. With today’s technology, preparing for every contingency is easier than ever – not to mention, the technology is small enough to ensure that you can still travel just as lightly as you would like without sacrificing your contingency plans. So before you take your next business trip, or really any trip – make sure you have the right kind of technology to keep yourself productive during your travels.

Apps for Syncing

If you normally use more than one electronic device for work – it’s probably a good idea to make sure you have some applications that ensure that your work is synced. That way if one of your devices isn’t charged, gets stolen, or just stops working, you can still get your work done.

There’s many apps out there that can keep your data synced, and finding the right one for you will depend on the type of data that you need to sync. Generalized services like Google Drive, Evernote, and others are a good bet when you want to make sure you have access on all your devices.

Portable Power

When you can work from anywhere one thing you learn early on is that not everywhere has power. This isn’t always an issue – particularly if you have more than one device to work on, and your devices can hold sufficient power. But in other cases, it can be very inconvenient. Especially if the only thing keeping you from finishing your project is a dead laptop battery.

On the off-chance that something like this happens, it can be wise to make sure you have a spare battery with you. There are many different kinds of batteries out there with a range of prices and styles. Everything from pocket USB chargers to solar-powered computer batteries.

Internet

A lot of public spaces now provide free Wi-Fi – and when they don’t, it’s a source of complaints from the people who frequent them. Despite this fact – there are still spaces that don’t provide Wi-Fi, or whose Wi-Fi is so slow it is barely usable. In those cases, it’s wise to have something there as a backup. According to Sherry Cross, attorney at Los Angeles DUI Attorney, “If you need to work while you’re traveling, you need to ensure you have the right technology from the beginning. If you’re traveling by train and were promised Wi-Fi, but now it won’t work, you should be prepared with a personal hotspot. That way, if the Wi-Fi is down, slow, or too public for your business use, you’re not unable to work.”

Most personal hotspots are fairly inexpensive and easy to use. If you have a smartphone, you may already have one you can use effectively. If not, you can always pick up one online, or in the tech store of your choice. That way, if you’re stuck in a space without Wi-Fi, you can still work.

Sound-Canceling Headphones

This is less a necessity, and more a luxury. Unless, of course, you can’t focus unless you have silence – in which case you can make your own decision on whether to buy one or not. Regardless – most people work better in silence, or listening to their own music, background noise, or whatever else they need. So it can be a good idea to invest in a good pair if you travel often and want to work.

These can be pricier if you want a good quality pair of headphones. However, as long as you take care of them and ensure that you use them for work and don’t wear them out, they can be a justifiable expense.

Time Management Tools

If you’re anything like me, when you’re traveling, you’re easily distracted. The new places, seeing the sights, and just having a different environment can both add to my work and detract from it, depending on the day. So making sure that you have a multitude of tools to keep you focused and working while you’re traveling.

These can be anything from distraction blockers, rewards systems, or anything else that will keep you working and organized. Just make sure that you have something there as a contingency for days when you just can’t focus.

Another thing to keep in mind while traveling is that there are now plenty of apps that work completely offline that you can use for work in the event of a Wi-Fi dead zone. Apps like Google Drive and Evernote can store all your files online or offline, and will sync when they once again connect to Wi-Fi. So in the event that you can’t use your personal hotspot – having some of these already downloaded onto your various devices can save you from having to cut time out of your work day.

