The iPhone 8 rumor mill: what to expect, or not

“You need to look no further than Apple’s iPhone to see how fast brilliantly written software presented on a beautifully designed device with a spectacular user interface will throw all the accepted notions about pricing, billing platforms and brand loyalty right out the window.” – Edgar Bronfman, Jr.

The iPhone rumor mill

2017 is the tenth anniversary of the iPhone; therefore, pundits are expecting significant changes to the existing design. The original iPhone was announced in 2007 where, on January 9, Steve Jobs announced to the world that his company was transforming the iPod, revolutionizing the mobile phone, as well as developing a unique internet device. Experts assumed that Jobs was talking about three different products; however, he stunned the world. He was announcing the first iPhone.

Consequently, every year Apple fans wait excitedly for the announcement of the latest iPhone. Rob Price of the UK Business Insider notes that even though we are still about six months away from the launch of the iPhone 8, the rumor mill is already buzzing with excitement.

While keeping in mind that these are just rumors and that Apple has not made any formal announcements, here are a few of the stories about the latest iPhone that are swirling around:

Screen size

It is anticipated that the next iPhone will have an edge-to-edge screen with curved edges. Apple will reduce the size of the bevels around the screen to allow for a bigger screen. In other words, Apple will be able to fit an iPhone 7 Plus-sized screen on an iPhone 7-sized body. Furthermore, it is believed that Apple will deviate from the use of its traditional LCD screens and install the latest OLED technology on its new smartphone.

Augmented reality

There are reports that Apple is considering adding augmented reality functionality as part of the new iPhone’s default offering. This rumor is believed to have some substance because the Apple CEO has made it known that he is enamored with the technology that makes augmented reality possible.

iPhone camera

Leaked photos of potential iPhone 8 developmental units show that Apple is changing the design of the back of the iPhone. Allegedly the iPhone 7 Plus dual-lens design is back; however, the camera lenses are installed vertically instead of horizontally.

Jeremy M. Williams, Chief Code Architect at Vyudu Inc, a popular Boutique Web & App Design Agency in Atlanta, Ga. with major clients in the fashion and finance industry reports, “What makes the iPhone a world class champion goes far beyond its galactic hardware and elegant design features; The real rock star is its iOS! The smartphone industry has now become an industry of equally worthy clones but none of them have the iOS platform like Apple. Designers & Developers like myself tend to earn drastically more money on iOS and that of course stimulates us to develop far more superior apps with more consistent updates for the iPhone before any other device on the market. App creators are just as excited to take advantage of the new iPhone 8 features as the mass market is to use them.”

It is widely known that the two mobile device giants, Apple and Samsung go head to head every year to see who will produce the best and most commonly purchased cell phone. Additionally, smartphones such as the iPhone are very expensive to purchase, not only is it important to consider quality when considering which phone to buy, it is also vital that your protect your phone with insurance or be ready to repair it in case of damage. The last thing you want is your nearly 1K investment turning into the Spiderman app!

What will the 10th anniversary of the Iphone bring for new users? No one knows for sure yet, but there will be a long line of loyal Iphone users ready to test and enjoy. The legacy of Iphone continues to live on and isn’t going away anytime soon.

Read next: For $20, you’ll learn all the tricks of digital media specialists