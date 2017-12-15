Blockchain-powered medical AI Skychain promises to beat IBM’s Watson Health

Since its creation, artificial intelligence (AI) has found use in many different industries, including healthcare. The amount of medical data is astronomically huge and the problem of systematizing, storing, and, above all, using such data is of the utmost importance.

People have long hoped that someday, computers will make accurate diagnoses and eliminate medical errors. But no one has created an effective AI doctor yet. The Skychain project promises to revolutionize the healthcare industry, using AI and blockchain technology.

Skychain provides an infrastructure to host medical neural network, which will be trained using huge data sets (patients’ clinical records, medical reference data, and medical research data) uploaded to the system by data providers.

As a result, Skychain will make more accurate diagnoses, prescribe medical treatment, and adjust the prescribed treatment as soon as new information becomes available. Patients, doctors, and other (online) healthcare providers will be able to use Skychain, paying for each use of any neural network hosted by Skychain with its internal currency, Skycoin.

Skychain vs. Watson Health

Skychain is not the first project that introduces an AI-powered medical advisor. The most famous one is Watson Health, a supercomputer system built by IBM. Watson has shown some promise in medical diagnostics. But though Watson and Skychain have similar goals and operational features, Skychain has some substantial advantages. These advantages will help Skychain overcome the obstacles that so far prevented Watson from becoming the best doctor in the world.

Skychain’s first advantage stems from the amount of data necessary for neural network training. Artificial intelligence needs to learn all the time, so it needs huge amounts of data, which must be constantly updated.

The problem is that medical big data is very expensive. For example, IBM Watson Health gained access to 100 million patient cards by acquiring Truven Health Analytics, a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare data and analytics, for $2.6 billion. According to some experts, it would require an investment of about $137 billion to enable Watson to develop properly, but even a major company like IBM cannot afford that kind of outlay.

Everybody benefits

As you can see, the high price of medical data is the limiting factor for medical neural network training. Skychain will overcome that limitation, by rewarding both medical neural network developers and medical data providers who join the Skychain system. Neural network developers will get a reward each time their neural networks are used by Skychain’s end users, and data providers will get a reward each time any neural network trained on their datasets is used by end users.

Skychain will provide an open, distributed, secure hosting platform for independent neural networks, which also means that each participant’s intellectual property will be safe. The owners of medical big data will be interested in uploading this to the Skychain system, because the commission fee for each use of a neural network trained on the data will be distributed among them in proportion with the amount of data they provided.

The second problem that Watson has encountered is its dogmatism. Watson was taught to recognize and treat cancer only by the healthcare professionals of the NYC-based Memorial Sloan–Kettering Cancer Center, so all of its decisions regarding diagnosis and treatment are based exclusively on the concepts and therapies adopted in that medical institution.

This became a stumbling block when IBM Watson Health wanted to sign contracts with other medical institutions whose doctors simply were not ready to accept such a limited system of concepts.

Medical pluralism

Unlike Watson, Skychain ensures medical pluralism: Any participant can host their medical neural networks in the Skychain system. Each neural network will eventually be assigned a rating based on feedback, so there will be natural selection in the system.

Another important distinction is Skychain’s use of distributed computing technologies based on the blockchain principles. Many thousands of crypto miners will provide their computational resources to Skychain to get a reward each time an independent neural network performs calculations at the request of an end user, or each time a neural network is trained at the request of its developer. It means that Skychain’s end users and neural network developers won’t need to bother about obtaining any special hardware or computational resources.

It is safe to say that Skychain’s inherent openness, non-exclusivity, data security, and its participants’ motivation to host more neural networks or upload more medical data to the system (which ensures that neural networks will be learning all the time) will help the project to come out on top and maybe someday become the most accurate and experienced doctor in the world.

Skychain is unique. It is different from other similar blockchain projects such as SONM, Golem, SingularityNET because it’s focused on medical neural networks. Medical data providers will be able to connect to the Skychain infrastructure and make their datasets available for neural network training. No major existing AI project based on blockchain technologies has a chance to enter the medical market. Skychain will.

IBM estimates the artificial intelligence market in the healthcare sector to reach $200 billion in a few years. Skychain’s goal is to control more than 70 percent of that market.

Token sale

The Skychain project is going to pre-sale its tokens with a 50% discount from December 18, 2017, to January 7, 2018. Prior to the ICO, Skychain representatives will speak at eight or more major crypto conferences all over the world.

Most importantly, the Skychain project is based on existing approaches and technologies, and all the legal and regulatory issues have been worked out. So hopefully all Skychain token buyers will make a nice profit when the project is implemented.