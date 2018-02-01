Instagram’s new text-only ‘Type’ feature for Stories is rolling out to everyone

A couple of weeks ago, we reported Instagram was testing a new text-only format for Stories called Type. Now it’s official: Instagram is rolling out the feature to everyone.

We first noticed the test back in December, and then it showed of up on one of our team member’s devices. To recap, the feature shows up as another option at the bottom of the Stories camera, next to other choices like Boomerang and Rewind.

You can pick any of several fonts, and Instagram automatically applies a plain background or gradient. You can upload an image of your own to use as a background, but Instagram will apply a faded filter on it to keep the emphasis on the text. You’ll also be able to us the new fonts in regular picture and video stories.

The feature is rolling out to Android and iOS starting today.