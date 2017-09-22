China: all your WeChat data are belong to us!

Surprise, surprise: it has been confirmed that WeChat gives your personal data to the Chinese government.

The company recently updated its privacy statement declaring:

“We may be required to retain, preserve or disclose your Personal Information for a longer period of time:

in order to comply with a court order, subpoena or other legal process;

in response to a request by a government authority, law enforcement agency or similar body (whether situated in your jurisdiction or elsewhere);

where we believe it is reasonably necessary to comply with applicable laws or regulations; or

in order to enforce the WeChat Terms of Service or this Privacy Policy, protect our rights, property or safety, or the rights, property or safety of our affiliate companies or other users of WeChat.”

WeChat is the most popular messaging service in China, it’s the local equivalent to WhatsApp or Messenger. It proposes an alternative to the mainstream messaging service regularly blocked in the country.

The terms indicate the app will now expose personal information such as name, contacts, email address and even location if users have chosen to share it with the service. This follows other recent aggressive actions by the Chinese government to control online activities.

Tech insiders have long suspected Tencent of breaching users’ privacy, the latest update seems to confirm their suspicions.

Can’t say they didn’t warn you.

WeChat confirms that it makes all private user data available to the Chinese government on Money Control