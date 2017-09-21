Instagram now lets you add filters and masks in live video too

What would Instagram be without its filters? Unfortunately, for all their prominence, you haven’t been able to use any filters in the increasingly popular live streaming feature – until now.

Starting today, Instagram is rolling out the ability to apply filters or masks during live video. Just tap on the face icon on the bottom right of your screen while streaming, and the filters will be visible in real-time to everyone watching your stream. While the filters are largely the same ones already available for Stories, there’s a pair of virtual sunglasses that’s exclusive to the Live for the next week. You can also tap on the glasses to change their look and the reflected scene.

The feature is rolling out to Instagram users around the world “over the next several weeks,” so don’t take it too hard if you don’t see them right away.

Introducing Face Filters in Live on Instagram Blog