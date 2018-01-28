R Programming is leading the way to technology’s next big thing

The R programming language has been around since the early 90s. While it’s always been a workhorse among those charged with sorting and manipulating large data sets, the open source language may only now be fully coming into its own, thanks to advances in machine learning.

Along with Python, R programming and its versatility in statistical operations, model building, and visualizations have made it a foundational tool in expanding artificial intelligence and teaching machines to start thinking for themselves. That makes it a tool with a lot of future applications, so study up and get hired with this Complete Introduction to R Programming Bundle ($19 from TNW Deals).

With this training, you’ll be introduced to R through five courses, building your knowledge from basic terms and operations to how to use R in real world projects. The courses include:

Introduction to R Programming (a $91 value)

Learning R for Data Visualization (a $72 value)

R Graph Essentials (a $82 value)

Building Interactive Graphs with ggplot2 and Shiny (a $82 value)

Learning Data with R Mining (a $82 value)

Then, expand your knowledge with three ebooks (which retail for $60 to $70 each) to broaden and deepen your understanding.

R: Data Analysis and Visualization Book

R: Unleash Machine Learning Techniques Book

Data Visualization: Representing Information on Modern Web Book

By the time you're finished, you'll have the tools to use R in your own projects — or get hired in the exploding area of machine learning research.