Take an extra $20 off a lifetime of VPN coverage

With loads of VPN services out there vying for your business, it’s not always easy for any single provider to stand out from that crowded field. However, VPN Unlimited has been widely praised throughout the industry and now, you can find out why by taking advantage of an extra $20 price drop down to one of the lowest prices ever offered: just $29.99 for a lifetime of protection. That’s one way to stand out.

As with any VPN provider, security is the key, and as an industry leader VPN Unlimited offers one of the strongest server networks anywhere. With over 400 high-speed hubs scattered over 70 different locations worldwide, your traffic will remain encrypted and protected globally. Connect to a server at any location and you’ll remain shrouded from any cyber thieves or online snoops trying to monitor your activities or steal your information.

VPN Unlimited’s vast network also allows for connection speeds that rival your ISP with unlimited bandwidth for all your data usage needs. It will also make it possible for you to watch region-locked content from virtually anywhere you are.

To lock in VPN Unlimited service for life, you’d usually be looking at nearly $500 in charges. But with this limited time price drop, you can get all that protection forever for only $29.99.

Read next: How developers will work in 2018